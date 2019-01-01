Pitso Mosimane fuels Emiliano Tade speculation to Sundowns

The Usuthu striker has scored seven goals for the club this season, which has reportedly led Masandawana to try and lure the player to Chloorkop

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has revealed that he is looking to sign at least one striker before the PSL transfer window slams shut on January 31.

Mosimane's comments come after AmaZulu reportedly confirmed Sundowns' offer for Argentine marksman Emiliano Tade.

While Mosimane didn't disclose the name of the player he is looking to sign, chances are that Tade could end up at Sundowns in the coming hours despite the Durban-based outfit’s previous reluctance to let him leave.

“I think we need to increase the firepower, we have identified somebody local. At this point in time we can’t talk about it most especially when we are getting a positive feedback and we are engaging with the player we want,” Mosimane was quoted as saying by Phakaaathi.

Mosimane has also suggested that the club needs someone who is already familiar with the South African game and can immediately help the likes of Jeremy Brockie, who has been struggling to find consistency since joining from rivals SuperSport United.

“At this time you need someone who knows what is happening at home and who needs to come and play now. We don’t need someone who is unfit or somebody who doesn’t know what is happening in South Africa because they take time to adjust, it is not easy,” the 54-year-old added.

Aside from Brockie, Sundowns still have Jose Ali Meza, who was signed at the beginning of the campaign, but the Venezuelan is yet to complete his transition to the PSL.

“You can see that Ali Meza is still in the transition… it is not easy,” Mosimane expressed.

“The only person who adjusted easy was Gaston Sirino,” he said.

“It is a difficult mental game because sometimes even the tried and tested that we have crumble when times are tough,” he concluded.

Mosimane will certainly be banking on the impact of another striker. With Toni Silva having departed and Thokozani Sekotlong loaned out, the club are a bit light on attacking options, and following their most recent defeat to Usuthu, Sundowns will need to find their scoring boots if they are to successfully defend their PSL title.