Pitso Mosimane's favourite Franck Kom: Who is midfielder suggested to Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates?

GOAL highlights all you need to know about the Cameroon midfielder who has earned praise from the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach

Al Ahli coach Pitso Mosimane praised the impact of Cameroon midfielder Franck Kom on his side’s great run in the Saudi Arabia second division.

Al Ahli have won their last two matches, against leaders Al-Faisaly and Al-Hazm, to move to within three points of top spot with a game in hand, with the defensive midfielder playing a key part.

Kom is just the kind of player that both Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are crying out for as they seek to challenge for honours. So, who is Mosimane's favourite that would be great for both Pirates and Chiefs?

Defensive shield

The 31-year-old has played a vital part for Al Ahli, especially after Mosimane arrived last September, making them hard to beat.

Al Ahli have kept five clean sheets since the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach arrived and Kom has been key to the good run that also sees Mosimane's side being unbeaten in 11 games.

Good at timing his tackles while also possessing a good range of passing from midfield, Kom has been the glue that has made the Saudi giants stick.

The Cameroon international is also athletic while his big frame makes him an asset for Al Ahli, especially when defending set pieces.

Kom is never afraid to drop in defence to help out whenever the centre-backs are on the back foot or when one of them makes forward runs. It is an area that both Pirates and Chiefs lack and having been linked with Mamelodi Sundowns’ Andile Jali, Kom might be an alternative if they miss out on the Bafana Bafana midfielder.

Champions League experience

Kom has featured for both Tunisian giants Esperance and Etoile du Sahel where he enjoyed remarkable success. He moved to Tunisia in 2011 and made 110 appearances for Etoile du Sahel before moving to Esperance in 2017 after a one-year stint with German second-division side Karlsruhe.

It is at Esperance where he established himself, playing a key part in the side’s back-to-back Caf Champions League successes in 2018 and 2019.

He was among the standout players in their run to the 2018 final before getting suspended for the big match against Al Ahly but was available for all matches the following season as Esperance retained the crown.

Pirates fans might be familiar with him already, given the Buccaneers were in the same group as Esperance in the 2018-19 campaign.

Experience and winning mentality

Kom would bring plenty of experience to the Soweto giants, having played for top clubs on the continent as well as winning three league titles in Tunisia plus the two Champions League crowns.

Goal

The 31-year-old is also capped 13 times for Cameroon even though he has not been included in the Indomitable Lions’ recent squads.

Can Pirates & Chiefs have him?

Given how highly rated he is by Mosimane, it could be the son of South Africa denying the PSL giants the player they badly need.

Kom signed a one-and-a-half-year contract with Al Ahli when he joined in January 2022 and it is hard to see Mosimane letting him go as he seeks a swift return to the top flight where he will even need him more.

Both Pirates and Chiefs might also find it hard to afford the player who would likely cost a tidy sum to lure from the Jeddah-based club.