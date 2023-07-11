Bafana Bafana's temporary head coach Morena Ramoreboli believes that Kaizer Chiefs made the best decision by appointing Molefi Ntseki as head coach.

Ramoreboli compares Ntseki and Mosimane's situation

He weighs in on Ntseki's appointment as Chiefs coach

Ntseki took over the reigns from Arthur Zwane

WHAT HAPPENED: Ramoreboli, who is Bafana Bafana's head coach in the Cosafa Cup, has become the latest to weigh in on Ntseki's appointment as Chiefs mentor. Ntseki was elevated to the hot seat at the expense of Arthur Zwane who was demoted to the role of righthand man.

Ntseki has no track record in the Premier Soccer League as this is his maiden gig as a head coach in the top flight. While Ntseki has done relatively impressive work in the development structures, he will always be judged on his stint as Bafana Bafana head coach where he failed to qualify South Africa for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Former Al Ahly head coach, Pitso Mosimane also had a time to forget at the helm of the national team as he also failed to qualify the side for the Afcon. However, 'Jingles' went to enjoy much success at club level and Ramoreboli reckons that Ntseki might also follow in Mosimane's footsteps if given enough time at Amakhosi.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Coach Ntseki is one of those knowledgeable coaches, whom I believe given the chance we can see a Chiefs that is different to the one we saw last year, not to say the previous coach was not doing enough," Ramoreboli was quoted as saying by iDiski Times.

"I believe that, given the chance, he can try and make Chiefs look more competitive. I just pray that he gets the opportunity to express and do what he needs to do so that Chiefs can go back to where they belong.

"How do you judge Molefi Ntseki, if you can’t take control of Chiefs? Are you judging him because he didn’t win anything with Bafana Bafana? But the same thing happened with Mosimane and he came back and proved himself that he is the best coach and the same thing needs to be done to coach Molefi, he deserves a chance.

"One thing I know is, by allowing him to work with Chiefs’ players and have a good relationship with them, Chiefs will perform and Chiefs will do well.

"I’m not saying this because Ntseki is my friend, but I’m saying this because I know him personally that he is a hard working coach and he doesn’t take things for granted. He will always research and analyse," said the temporary Bafana mentor.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Given the nature of Amakhosi supporters, Ntseki is already under pressure as he has not been warmly received by a section of Chiefs fans. The Glamour Boys were linked with former Young Africans mentor Nasreddine Nabi and at some point, Mosimane's name was bandied about with a move to Chiefs, but Ntseki surprisingly emerged.

WHAT'S NEXT: Ntseki is still moulding his new look Chiefs side as they are holding a pre-season camp in Mbombela.