Pitso Mosimane extends Al Ahli’s unbeaten run to 11 games to stay just three points off the top

Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahli are now just three points off the leaders in the Saudi Arabia second division following their 1-0 victory over Al-Hazem.

Al Ahli edged out second-placed Al-Hazem to reduce the gap

Mosimane’s men now three points behind with a game in hand

Jingles out to lead Al Ahli back into the Saudi Arabia top flight

WHAT HAPPENED? Mosimane made it 11 games without defeat in Saudi Arabia when Abdullah Al-Mogren nodded home the lone goal at home to second-placed Al-Hazem.

In a game of few chances, Al Ahli had stayed resolute in defence before scoring 16 minutes from time and held on to keep a clean sheet.

It was the sixth victory for Mosimane since taking over in September and his charges are now on 31 points from 16 matches, three behind leaders Al-Faisaly, who have played a game more.

Mosimane’s men have now beaten the top two teams back-to-back, following Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Al-Faisaly and now look on course to topping the table themselves if they continue their fine run.

Al Ahli would have been top of the table already had they converted a few of their five draws into victories in their last 11 matches.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: ‘Jingles’ promised to ‘recreate history’ when he was handed the job with his brief being to return the club to the top tier of Saudi football, having been relegated last season.

Al Ahli were in seventh position when he took over but have steadily risen to fourth, level on points with third-placed Al-Hazem and fifth-placed Al Riyadh.

The top three teams in the Saudi Division One gain automatic promotion to the top flight while the fourth-placed side qualifies via a playoff.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach seems to have adapted to life in Saudi Arabia quickly, having been handed a one-year contract. Mosimane is Al Ahli’s 15th coach in the last four years.

WHAT’S NEXT? Al Ahli will host ninth-placed Al Jabalain in their next league match on January 24.