Pitso Mosimane downplays Benni McCarthy knowledge of Bafana Bafana's approach in AFCON qualifiers tie against Kenya - 'I guess everybody knows how Barcelona plays'

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Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach has dismissed suggestions that the Kenya head coach holds a tactical advantage ahead of their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header. The Bafana boss believes that modern analysis has made it impossible to hide a team's identity from any professional opponent.

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Tactical familiarity overplayed by Mosimane

South Africa head coach Pitso Mosimane has played down the significance of Benni McCarthy’s intimate knowledge of the Bafana Bafana squad. As the two sides prepare for a crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash in Group D, much has been made of McCarthy's history with the South African national team and his deep understanding of the local personnel. However, Mosimane remains unfazed by the prospect of his former striker having an inside track on his tactical setup.

The veteran coach, who is currently guiding South Africa toward a potential third consecutive AFCON appearance, suggests that top-level football no longer harbours many secrets. With the match at Orlando Amstel Arena looming, Mosimane highlighted that every major team is under constant surveillance by analysts, making the "surprise" element of coaching almost redundant in the international arena. For Mosimane, knowing a style is vastly different from being able to stop it on the pitch.

“I guess everybody knows how Barcelona plays, right,” Mosimane said, as quoted by iDiski Times after confirming his squad for the November fixtures. “Everybody knows how Arsenal is playing, right? Everybody sees Bayern Munich. Everyone has got analysts, four analysts, people have got that, so they don’t know how they play? Everybody knows how you play. Doesn’t mean when I know how Benni plays, it means now I have an advantage. No, it just gives me a little bit of data and understanding of seeing patterns, what is most likely to come.”

Predictability in the modern game

Mosimane’s comments reflect a modern coaching philosophy where execution often trumps secrecy.

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Kenya have already secured their place in the 2027 tournament as one of the PAMOJA co-hosts, which allows McCarthy to experiment without the immediate pressure of qualification.

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“And what if they have changed the plan, right? Everybody knows how [Orlando] Pirates plays until you get to Orlando Stadium, right? So, it’s the way it is in football,” Mosimane added. These remarks suggest that while the Harambee Stars may have studied South Africa's recent outings, Mosimane retains the flexibility to adapt his strategy. He pointed out that knowing a team's tendencies is common practice for any professional outfit in the current era of high-definition video scouting and data-driven recruitment.

Building toward the PAMOJA tournament

The rivalry between Mosimane and McCarthy adds a fascinating layer to a fixture that could define the group standings. South Africa currently lead Group D and are looking to consolidate their position before the return leg in Kenya on November 17. Mosimane’s experience in navigating the nuances of African football is well-documented, and he clearly feels that his side's identity is strong enough to withstand any tactical counters that McCarthy might attempt to implement based on his local knowledge.

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For Kenya, the double-header serves as an essential litmus test for McCarthy's progress since taking the helm of the East African giants. Testing themselves against a settled Bafana side will provide the Harambee Stars with a clear indication of where they stand ahead of their home tournament. McCarthy's presence on the touchline in Orlando will undoubtedly be an emotional homecoming, but the focus for both camps remains firmly on the three points and the long-term development of their respective squads.

As the international break approaches, the narrative will likely continue to focus on this clash of wits between two managerial heavyweights. Mosimane's refusal to see McCarthy's insight as a threat sets the stage for a compelling encounter. Whether Bafana can maintain their dominance in the group or if McCarthy can use his "intel" to engineer an upset remains to be seen, but the confidence radiating from the South African camp suggests they are ready for whatever the Harambee Stars throw their way.