Pitso Mosimane declares Saturday 'cup final day' for Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns

The Brazilians mentor was also thrilled with his side securing a Caf Champions League spot for the seventh successive occasion

A grumpy but optimistic Pitso Mosimane has declared Saturday 'the cup final day' after ' 3-0 win over at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday evening ensured the Premier Soccer League title race goes down to the wire.

Mosimane welcomed his side's win, given it also secured him the seventh consecutive Caf spot, but he was equally disappointed with the missed chances.

Goals from Anele Ngcongca, Themba Zwane, and Keletso Makgalwa, see the Brazilians level on points with log leaders - who defeated 1-0- heading into the league's final day on Saturday.

More teams

'I’m happy the boys played the way we play.'' Mosimane told SuperSportTV.

"A familiar territory, familiar pitch, so everybody knows his areas that he always goes to.

"Also, the pitch helps a little bit, in Dobsonville, the ball bounces every second and every minute.

"But we have to accept Dobsonville is our stadium and we are going there [on Saturday] on by the way so we should love it.

"The pitch helped, you can play football.

"We could've gotten two more [goals], Gaston [Sirino] there in the first half could've gotten one more.

"I am so happy Anele scored, thank God. All the chances have been coming to him and finally, he scored tonight. And Themba Zwane, that's his area. A winger that doesn't cross the ball but cuts inside and scores important goals for us in the same territory, the same place he scores his goals.

"But the third goal, that boy [Makgalwa] is brilliant. You'd think it an easy goal but that's not an easy goal. If it was anybody else, they would've wanted to kill the goalkeeper. He is so intelligent, and he comes on and I think he's got three or four goals now, he is such an important sub for us.

"But as I said, we are happy to win. We won the match."

When quizzed about his expectations for Saturday, Mosimane dubbed it a cup final.

"Well it’s a cup final, whoever wins it, wins it.

"But we are not going to give it to anybody. As I have told you when we lost, not when we win.

"We all have to work for it. It’s on the edge. We don’t have it, we had one chance this year, only one chance against to come up.

"Otherwise we have been chasing. But what is good is to close a 13-points gap and this is what I told the boys.

Article continues below

"I said you closed a 13-points gap to be where you are now. For me, I give them credit because when other people were resting, we were in Cairo, [Caf Champions League], fighting to win the Telkom Knockout, fighting for the Nedbank, I mean really, we cannot be that ungrateful.

"If we get it, we get it, if not, we have done our best."

The two frontrunners will come up against troubled Limpopo sides Baroka and Black with Baroka needing at least a point to avoid automatic relegation and Leopards needing maximum points to avoid being dragged into a relegation play-off spot.