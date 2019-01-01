Pitso Mosimane critical of Sundowns star Anthony Laffor following hard-fought win over Maritzburg United

Masandawana continued their impressive run in the league with victory over the Team of Choice, but Mosimane was not too pleased with the performance

Mamelodi Sundowns maintained their unbeaten run on Wednesday evening as they edged out Maritzburg United.

The result meant that Sundowns are yet to lose a game this season and moved into third spot on the Premier Soccer League (PSL) table.

While it was a highly entertaining and open affair, both sides squandered a number of opportunities, but Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana struck with a beautifully executed long-range drive which proved to be the final nail in the coffin.

Nonetheless, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was a relieved man after the game, and although he wasn’t all too pleased with the performance, he was delighted with the result.

“The game is also about results. I think it was a difficult game,” Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

“As you could see they fought hard and as I said they were going to play out wide using the pace of (Keletso) Makgalwa and we dealt with it earlier,” he added.

Makgalwa looked to have a point to prove to his parent club as he caused turmoil at the back, but Mosimane was happy with the way his defence contained his threat.

“I think we need to give credit to Ricardo [Nascimento] with everybody saying he is slow. He is not the fastest, but he has got the brains also because you can be fast and not close down the angles,” he said.

“He dealt very well with Keletso, our player did very well. This is what we saw when our players are on loan. He gave us a hard time. He wanted to score against us and you could see that,” he explained.

The same could not be said for his attack with Anthony Laffor bearing the brunt of most of his coach's criticism.

“First half decision-making especially on Laffor, both repetitions were not falling more for him. He made the wrong decisions," he recalled.

“Also, there was a little bit of rush because he knows he has to score and seal it and that’s what killed us because we wanted to score early because he knows we are playing on the break," Mosimane concluded.