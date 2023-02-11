Pitso Mosimane convinced Ibenge to continue coaching: Al Hilal coach on ex-Mamelodi Sundowns boss' influence

Al Hilal head coach Florent Ibenge has revealed celebrated coach Pitso Mosimane advised him against retiring from coaching.

WHAT HAPPENED: The decorated Congolese coach Ibenge said Mosimane felt they were not done in African football and have more to achieve. Since then, Ibenge has had huge success at the helm, proving the former Bafana Bafana coach right.

The tactician further commented on Caf Champions League Group B, where his charges are placed alongside Mamelodi Sundowns and last season's finalists Al Ahly.

WHAT HE SAID: "I was still with AS Vita at the time and I wanted to rest," the 61-year-old told the media.

"I wanted to stop coaching but Pitso called me and told me I can’t stop because we are not enough. I continued only because he called."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Ibenge has further explained why Sundowns are one of the difficult opponents in the group and felt Al Hilal are underdogs.

"We are in a tough group and we are underdogs. But we will try to go through," the Congolese continued.

"Sundowns are different and the coach [Rhulani Mokwena] is doing well because the system is very good. What he does when it comes to changing players but still wins, is not something that you see every time.

"Sundowns have been doing well and congratulations to them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ibenge managed to lead AS Vita Club to three league titles in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the DR Congo Super Cup. Furthermore, he led the team to the Caf Champions League final in 2014, and four years later he was with them in the Caf Confederation Cup but lost both matches.

In the 2020/21 season, he coached RS Berkane to victory in the Moroccan Throne Cup before winning with them the Caf Confederation Cup the next season.

WHAT NEXT: Ibenge and Al Hilal will be keen to give their best to stand a chance of advancing from Group B.