Pitso Mosimane confirms SuperSport United interest in Lucky Mohomi

Mosimane has been left frustrated by the amount of injuries that the Masandawana have endured

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has confirmed that Lucky Mohomi wants to join SuperSport United.

Mohomi has been linked with a move away from Chloorkop with reports suggesting that rivals Matsatsantsa were interested.

With the likes of Andile Jali, Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda and Oupa Manyisa vying for a place in the starting XI, first team football has been hard to come by for the 27-year-old.

In addition, Mohomi has been plagued with injuries, something which has left Mosimane frustrated.

“He (Mohomi) is an important player for us. I don’t have time to talk other stuff and send you the other way, I am being serious. He is a good player for us,” Mosimane was quoted as saying by Phakaaathi.

“He was supposed to play against Maritzburg United and he got injured. He was supposed to play because sometimes Hlompho Kekana is getting slower towards the end. But Lucky is forever injured,” he added.

Along with Mohomi, another player who has battled with injury is Aubrey Ngoma. The winger was just beginning to find his form but has since been stopped right in his tracks.

“Aubrey Ngoma is also injured. Those guys need to visit a sangoma for something,” Mosimane suggested.

Article continues below

“It is not easy because you ask why am I not playing them… they are injured. It’s either tonsils, a knee, calf. Lucky has got all the things, last week he had a calf, this week he’s got a knee… ay, Lucky,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Mosimane acknowledges Mohomi’s desire to leave but admits that his injury history could be a cause for concern.

“He wants to go to SuperSport now, but I am asking myself: is he not going to get injured there? He is still with us, we want him here, I think he still has a chance. It is not easy for me to say that (whether he is leaving or not) because you will ask me why have I not been playing him,” he concluded.