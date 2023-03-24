Pitso Mosimane bigs up Saudi football after Ronaldo's arrival - 'The best league in Asia'

Al Ahli manager Pitso Mosimane has welcomed Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in Saudi Arabia, suggesting it is a huge selling point for the country.

Mosimane was appointed to manage Al Ahli

Ronaldo was signed by Al Nassr

Mosimane sheds light on Saudi game

WHAT HAPPENED: Mosimane joined Saudi Arabian second-tier outfit Al Ahli a couple of months ago - his first job in the Middle East.

Another big signing in Saudi football was the celebrated Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed a two-year deal with Al Nassr.

Mosimane has welcomed the introduction of the former Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United attacker while painting a vivid picture of football in the country.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think the best is yet to come for Saudi football, watch this space, I foresee a lot of top players coming to the Saudi league," Mosimane said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"Saudi league is strong, it is the best in Asia, the best league in Asia, financial [aspect] also – so yeah that's where we [Al Ahli] are going, we hope we’ll go there but we believe we will go there, we are working towards that.

"I am happy to be in Saudi, to be honest, we had a different perception about Saudi but it’s not what we think, Saudi is [a] very good [standard of football]."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Al Ahli are currently second on the table and on course for promotion and Mosimane is confident they can achieve the target.

"At Al Ahli, we know that it will be uncomfortable, not quick to get to the Premier League. But we have come far to let go now - 9 games left. Our challenges on and off the pitch, are there and we all can see them, but our fighting Spirit and also God’s hand is our strength," Mosimane added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Mosimane is currently in South Africa during this international break, Ronaldo is part of the Portugal team taking part in the 2024 Euro qualifiers.

On Thursday he scored a brace as his national team defeated Liechtenstein 4-0 to answer his critics who doubted whether he can still deliver for Roberto Martinez's team.

WHAT NEXT: Both Mosimane and Ronaldo are expected back in Saudi next week to help their respective teams.