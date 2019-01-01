Pitso Mosimane: Bafana Bafana's aim should not be to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

The Masandawana mentor suggest that Bafana need to look at the bigger picture as they plan for the Africa Cup of Nations

head coach Pitso Mosimane has a few words of advice for Stuart Baxter ahead of the 2019 .

Baxter recently announced his preliminary squad that will head to for the continent’s showpiece event.

Nonetheless, Mosimane who steered Sundowns to back-to-back Premier Soccer League ( ) titles as well as a Caf semi-final this season, believes Bafana's overall aim should not be to win the Afcon but rather use it as a springboard to qualify for the global showpiece in 2022.

“We would like to do well in the Cup of Nations and it’s not about winning the competition, but us preparing for the World Cup. As much as we want to win, you must also understand the transition,” Mosimane was quoted as saying by DailySun.

“For me, Afcon, as much as it’s good, but the World Cup is more important,” Mosimane stated.

“You can’t be talking about winning Afcon and at the same time building a team for the World Cup. We want to go to the World Cup, it’s bigger than Afcon, let’s be honest,” he explained.

Meanwhile, several Sundowns players which include Lebohang Maboe, Themba Zwane, Rivaldo Coetzee, Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda and Sibusiso Vilakazi have all been called up.

Mosimane though admits that Baxter did not consult with him about call-ups.

“He (Baxter) hasn’t spoken to me, but I don’t expect him to call me. He is a professional, he understands what to do if he wants to do well in the Cup of Nations,” he concluded.

have been drawn into Group D at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on June 21 in .

Bafana will begin their Afcon campaign against in Cairo, before meeting Namibia and as they look to reach the knockout stages.