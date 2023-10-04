Pitso Mosimane backs Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena to 'break records'

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has tipped Rhulani Mokwena to win big things in his coaching career.

Mokwena was appointed Downs head coach in October 2022

He is yet to taste defeat in the PSL

Mosimane tips him to achieve more

WHAT HAPPENED? Mokwena was appointed Sundowns head coach in October 2022 when the club disbanded the co-coaching setup.

He has been with the Brazilians since 2011, starting as a reserve team coach before becoming Mosimane's assistant in 2014.

That was followed by a brief stint at Orlando Pirates and Chippa United before returning to Chloorkop.

WHAT WAS SAID: “He will break records, just be patient with him," said Mosimane.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mokwena has already broken records as Sundowns coach. He has led the Brazilians to 32 matches unbeaten in the Premier Soccer League which is the longest in the PSL era.

Since being appointed Masandaswana coach, Sundowns are yet to lose in the league and have gone for over a year without tasting defeat.

The Tshwane giants look on course to win a record-extending seventh PSL title as they enjoy a 10-point lead on the table.

There has been debate about whether their traditional rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will be able to challenge Sundowns.

WHAT NEXT? As Mosimane tips Mokwena to achieve big things, a lot awaits the Masandawana coach.

Besides bidding to win the PSL title, plus other domestic competitions like the MTN8, Carling Cup and the Nedbank Cup, Mokwena is also focusing on continental competitions.

Sundowns face big tests in the Caf Champions League and the African Football League.

The continental competitions will play a huge role in judging the Masandawana coach who has dominated on the domestic scene and is expected to win in Africa.