Pitso Mosimane a dejected figure as Mamelodi Sundowns await sanctions

The Masandawana mentor is clearly not happy with the timing of the impending sanctions that the club are set to face

coach Pitso Mosimane appeared a dejected figure after his side suffered their first defeat in a Tshwane Derby since 2013.

Goals by Grant Kekana and Ghampani Lungu gave SuperSport United the three points as Sundowns failed to narrow the six-point gap between them and log leaders .

However, while Sundowns may still have two games in hand and six additional points still to play for, there is still concern over the extent of sanctions that will be handed down following the guilty verdict due to Wayne Arendse’s ineligibility in a match against earlier in the season.

“It’s just a little bit different emotionally, back to PSL especially for me, because you don’t know how many points you have in the bag, this thing takes too long, you can’t fight when you don’t know the ammunition that you have,” Mosimane told SuperSport TV after the game.

“I don’t want to pass around negative messages because I have players who want to win the league. But personally, I’m not inspired by the league this year, win or lose, it’s complicated, I thought last year it is okay, we are going through teething problems when we didn’t know how many points was needed to win the league with the story,” Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

A decision on sanctions was set to be handed down last Friday, but Sundowns asked for it to be delayed as they travelled to to take on in the Caf .

“I don’t want to put cold water on this thing, it is the way it is, and when you win the trophy and you run around the pitch and you earned it? I don’t know what is going to happen to us if we win or lose,” he added.

“It is turning into something else and I am not trying to say that Wayne Arendse is not guilty. Rules are rules but deal with this thing as quick as possible,” he said.

“Probably, Mr Nande Becker will help us and do what he has to do, but there is a lot of mixed feelings,” Mosimane expressed.