Pitso lauds Guardiola's Gerrard apology over ‘slip’ jibe but Mosimane won’t say sorry to Ramovic

Pitso Mosimane has dismissed the existence of any bad blood between him and TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic over midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi.

Mosimane termed Guardiola ‘wise’ for saying sorry to Gerrard

Al Ahli coach had disagreed with Ramovic over Vilakazi’s Galaxy exit

The two coaches differed on the reasons for the player’s departure

WHAT HAPPENED? Mosimane says there is no need to apologise to each other following their disagreement over the treatment of Vilakazi.

The two coaches have been engaged in a verbal war of sorts following the termination of Vilakazi’s contract by Galaxy last month after which Ramovic questioned the commitment of the veteran midfielder while saying his big name and past glories were not enough to guarantee him a place in the team.

Mosimane, who worked with Vilakazi for four years at Mamelodi Sundowns, however, disagreed with Ramovic’s assessment of the player, claiming he was “dumbfounded” by the tone of the Galaxy coach’s interview, terming the midfielder a “true professional on and off the field” who was one of his ‘coaches’ in the dressing room.

The Al Ahli coach revived the topic of Thursday when he lauded Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for apologising to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard over his ‘stupid slip’ remark.

Guardiola had revisited the infamous Gerrard slip which allowed City to claim the Premier League title nine years ago while defending his club over alleged breaches of Premier League financial fair play rules.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Real men, leaders or wise men have no ego to apologise,” Mosimane said via a post on Twitter, in response to Guardiola’s apology.

“It is very difficult to apologise, without even making a justification (especially publicly). We should not let our egos stand in front of our path to success or glory. No matter who you are, you can say, I am sorry to anybody.”

The comment saw a fan ask Jingles if he would do the same to Ramovic in light of their ‘beef’ over Vilakazi to which he responded: “No, we are professionals and have important matches coming on. We have moved on and we know that our egos should not stop our focus on our teams.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vilakazi featured sparingly for Galaxy after joining from Sundowns at the start of this season, making 10 appearances most of them from the bench.

The 2013-14 PSL Player of the Year failed to convince Ramovic that he had enough to play consistency and the club cut their ties mid-season to the surprise of many, including Mosimane.

Ramovic has stuck to his guns and even told the former Sundowns coach to sign Vilakazi for Al Ahli if he thought the midfielder still has quality.

WHAT’S NEXT? Galaxy are away to AmaZulu in the PSL on Saturday while Mosimane’s table toppers Al Ahli visit ninth-placed Ohod in the Saudi second division two days later.