Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1077895073.jpgNurPhoto
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Piqué breaks his silence after the death of Jesús: an emotional message from the owner of Andorra: I am deeply sorry

Tenerife vs FC Andorra
Tenerife
FC Andorra
Segunda Division
G. Pique
Spain
Andorra

A horrifying shock

Gerard Piqué, president of FC Andorra, has paid tribute to Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel following his death at the age of 30, the result of a serious injury he sustained during the match between the two sides in the Spanish second division.

The former Barcelona defender took to his social media account to express his sorrow at the passing of the Spanish forward. "I am so sorry.. may Jesús rest in peace," he wrote.

De Miguel had collided violently with Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during the game at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López stadium. He was taken to hospital for treatment, but his condition deteriorated, and Tenerife announced his death on Tuesday morning.

According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Piqué left the stadium in a hurry after the incident to check on the player's condition. News of the death followed, sending a wave of grief and sympathy through Spanish football.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google