Piers Morgan: Messi's retirement settles the debate over the best in Ronaldo's favour

Piers Morgan, the famous broadcaster, has weighed in on Lionel Messi's decision to retire from international football on Monday.

Morgan wrote on his "X" account: "Breaking: Lionel Messi retires from international football, after scoring 125 goals for the Argentina national team, placing him second on the list of highest international goalscorers."

His follow-up went further: "Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 146 goals for the Portugal national team, the highest figure in the history of football at international level. This settles the debate over who is the best player in history."

The broadcaster shares a close friendship with Ronaldo, the Al-Nassr and Portugal star.





Messi announced the news in an official statement on his Instagram account: "After all this time since the final match, and after long reflection, I want to announce to everyone that I have decided to retire from playing with the national team."

He added: "It was a painful decision and it still hurts me deep down, but I realise that the time has come. I swear to you that I always gave everything I had, not only during the recent years in which we achieved everything, but before that too, and I always fought and gave all I had for this shirt, and to make you happy and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football."



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