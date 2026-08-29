NEC edged past PEC Zwolle on Saturday evening. Perr Schuurs made it a fairytale, coming off the bench on his debut and scoring the goal that settled it at 1-3.

Penalties shaped the game in Zwolle. Tjaronn Chery opened the scoring from the spot after PEC goalkeeper Jasper Schendelaar fouled Bryan Linssen, then the Nijmegen side doubled their lead midway through the second half.

That goal also came from 12 yards. Sherel Floranus turned villain with a handball, and Chery picked the same corner to beat Schendelaar for the second time.

Floranus thought he had made amends with a wonderful goal, but referee Joey Kooij ruled it out for offside. PEC did get one back on the stroke of half-time when Deveron Fonville brought down Dylan Mbayo inside his own penalty area.

Koen Kostons stepped up and sent Gonzalo Crettaz the wrong way with an impeccable penalty: 1-2. Zwolle had every chance in the second half to turn the game in their favour, but bad luck kept getting in the way.

First, a Zwolle goal from Kostons was ruled out for offside. Then the striker missed the next penalty, smashing it against the crossbar.

Ten minutes from time, Dick Schreuder sent on Schuurs. The defender was playing his first minutes after almost three years of injury misery and completed a dream comeback by scoring with his first touch. Barely on the pitch, Schuurs headed Chery's corner into the net.



