Picture: Vinicius's first comment after the end of his departure saga

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has spoken out on his new contract with Los Blancos, ending a lengthy round of negotiations between the two parties.

The Brazilian's old deal was due to expire next summer, with Arsenal circling. That left the Merengues fretting over the prospect of losing him for nothing when his contract ran out in the summer of 2027.

Talks dragged on for months before Real finally tied the player down to a new deal until the summer of 2032.

"8 years at the Bernabeu, it is far too short.. 6 more years and forever," Vinicius wrote on his Instagram account.

An official Real Madrid statement confirmed the agreement, keeping Vinicius at the club until 30 June 2032.

Vinicius joined Real in the summer of 2018 as an 18-year-old.

Eight seasons in the white shirt have brought 375 appearances, 128 goals and 14 titles.

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