Pickford passes Banks to set all-time England record for scoreless minutes

The Everton man set the mark in the first half against Denmark – before quickly conceding the opener from a free kick

Jordan Pickford has set an all-time England record for most consecutive scoreless minutes posted by a goalkeeper.

The England shot-stopper set the mark of 721 minutes midway through the first half Wednesday's Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark, passing a record previously held by Gordon Banks.

It took just minutes for Pickford's streak to end after he set the record, though, as Mikkel Damsgaard gave the Danes the lead with a fantastic free kick.

The England goalkeeper reached 721 consecutive minutes without conceding, passing the previous mark of 720 set by Banks between May and July 1966.

721 - Jordan Pickford has set a new record for an England goalkeeper for most minutes without conceding, overtaking Gordon Banks' 720 minutes set between May/July 1966. Unbreakable. #ENGDEN #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/Thlx5Um8oc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2021

But just minutes after passing Banks' record, Pickford conceded from Damsgaard's free kick – the first goal England had given up at Euro 2020.

Indeed, the Three Lions had gone 691 minutes without conceding a goal before that free kick, stretching back to March.

Damsgaard's goal was also the first direct free kick scored at Euro 2020.

