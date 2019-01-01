Pickford doesn't want to see Everton sack Silva as he calls for unity

The Toffees goalkeeper has thrown his full support behind the embattled coach following a poor run

goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has stressed the players are 100 per cent behind manager Marco Silva.

The Toffees currently sit 17th in the Premier League, just two points clear of the relegation zone, ahead of a run of three games against sides inside the top four.

After the recent dismissals of Mauricio Pochettino and Unai Emery, pressure is mounting on Silva and Pickford has called for to stand by the Portuguese coach.

“The only way forward is by sticking together,” Pickford said. “We have good strength in depth and a lot of talent at this club and there’s plenty of fighting spirit in the dressing room.

“The manager has been great with us and we are behind him 100%.

“A few bad performances shouldn’t put a manager under pressure but that’s the industry we are in. I don’t want to see the manager sacked. I was here when Ronald Koeman lost his job and it was horrible, not nice to see at all.

“We players have to take our own share of the responsibility and try to put in a good performance. We just have to keep going and hope the negative results will bring the best out of us. We might be in a sticky patch but the squad is still together.”

Silva has been in charge of the Toffees since 2018 after short stints with and .

Having won silverware in Greece and , Silva isn't short of experience and Pickford stressed his preparation for games is second to none.

“We all enjoy working for this guy. He’s passionate, emotional and he wants to win every game,” he said.

“Every manager is different. They all have their own drills and thoughts on how the game should be played but Marco’s approach is very detailed.

"We cover everything going into a game, how to play, how to defend, if we are going to press, if we are not going to press. Anyone in those training sessions with us would be able to see that every corner is covered and that we never go into a game without knowing what we are supposed to do.”

Everton lost 2-0 to Norwich in their last game with Pickford admitting the result did elicit an uncharacteristic response.

"Normally I shake hands with opponents if we have lost and say: ‘Well done’ but last week I was straight down the tunnel," he said.

"I wasn’t fuming, just deflated and disappointed because we need to start picking up results.

“I don’t enjoy seeing anyone being slated, whether it is a player or a manager. We know what the fans want to see at Goodison. We need to be showing more passion and belief.”

Silva's side face on Sunday before heading to Anfield for a mid-week Merseyside derby against .