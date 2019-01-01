Phumudzo Manenzhe explains how wholesale changes will benefit Orlando Pirates

Bucs have been busy during the transfer window, and the legend weighs in on whether or not the club have made the right decisions

Former striker Phumudzo Manenzhe does not believe the wholesale changes made by the Houghton-based outfit will derail the club’s ambitions.

Pirates have made nine new additions so far ahead as they look to finally bring back glory to the club after missing out on the Premier Soccer League ( ) and Telkom Knockout titles last season.

However, while adding new additions might be a positive move, too many changes could potentially have an adverse effect, but Manenzhe is adamant this will not be the case at the Soweto giants.

“I’ll take you back to Orlando Pirates coming very close to winning the TKO and the league,” Manenzhe told the media.

“Now, say Sandilands has kept seven clean sheets, Mpontshane has had six clean sheets, if each of them has one more clean sheet, Pirates would win the league.

“If each of them kept one more clean sheet, Pirates win the TKO.

Among the gluttony of new faces at the club is Frenchman Joris Delle. Pirates have looked to reinforce their goalkeeping department after the release of Jackson Mabokgwane.

“So, by bringing in Joris Delle from as a goalkeeper you are saying to Wayne Sandilands, improve your game from what you did last season or else this guy from France will take your position,” he added.

“And if Wayne Sandilands improves his game, it means he gets one more clean sheet, who benefits?

“It’s the group that benefits because with one more clean sheet we win the TKO or the league. That is the competition it brings to the team. It makes the players take their game one level higher. That is what is happening now.

“You look at Shonga – six goals and six assists, if you don’t score in this game, you will sit on the bench, Mabasa will play.

Article continues below

“How do you keep your starting place – you score. And if Shonga scores two more goals Pirates win the TKO or the league.

"So, the competition takes that player who plays in that position to another level. That is what the management is saying, but the only thing they can do is bring in the tools, the coach has to find the balance."