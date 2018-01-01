Philemon Masinga recovering in hospital after minor medical procedure

The Klerkdorp-born legend was hospitalized last month and her wife says he is recovering well after a minor medical procedure

Former Bafana Bafana striker Philemon Masinga is recovering from what the doctors believe is a peptic ulcer infection and that is according to his wife, Ntombi Nombewu.

Masinga’s wife has provided an update on his husband, who was hospitalized in the North West province a week ago.

“My husband is in good hands and is recovering well,” Nombewu told the Daily Sun.

With many of the football lovers joining legends in wishing the legendary striker a speedy recovery, Nombewu also thanked the support they have received thus far.

“He underwent a minor medical procedure at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, south of Joburg, on Wednesday,” she said.

“We’re waiting for him to consult with doctors and be given clearance to return home to Klerksdorp, North West,” revealed Nombewu.

According to the website, the former Mamelodi Sundowns striker’s wife revealed that the doctors at Baragwanath Hospital will conduct some tests on the legend resulting from an intestinal infection.

Moreover, Masinga’s wife said the 1996 African champion is strong and will recover.

“After a sonar and CT scans a month ago, it was discovered he had a condition,” she continued. “He’s a fighter and will overcome the sickness,” she revealed.

“Our church, the Anglican Church, has been keeping him in their prayers and we have faith he’ll recover," said the wife.

“We’re also grateful to those who sent messages of encouragement,” concluded Nombewu.