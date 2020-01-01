Phewa: Real Kings midfielder joined Mamelodi Sundowns - Majola

The NFD outfit has confirmed the 20-year-old midfielder’s move to Chloorkop

Real Kings CEO Philani Majola has confirmed their midfielder Luvuyo Phewa has signed with reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions .

Media reports surfaced over the past weekend that the 20-year-old attacking midfielder will be unveiled by coach Pitso Mosimane and play for the Tshwane giants next season.

The former South African U20 international is a brother to Banyana Banyana star Veronica, and although Majola told Goal he was in a Board of Governors meeting on Tuesday, he confirmed the news.

More teams

“The news is true. Luvuyo has joined Mamelodi Sundowns,” Majola told Goal.

Despite media reports suggesting that were also interested in luring the youngster to Gauteng, the 2016 African champions have managed to win the race for the player’s signature.

Phewa was in action for Kings against in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals back in March, where he featured as a second striker, but they lost the clash 4-0.

Having already announced the signing of former midfielder George Maluleka last week, Phewa is expected to be unveiled by Sundowns just before the start of the 2020/21 PSL season.

Phewa will join the likes of Siphelele Mkhulise and Surprise Mkhuma, who are some of the youngsters expected to become regulars in the near future.

On the other hand, Sundowns have also signed Grant Margeman and goalkeeper Jody February from Cape Town, who are campaigning in the National First Division (NFD) and gunning for PSL promotion.

Article continues below

Media reports recently indicated that the reigning Telkom Knockout Cup champions are also keen to land Wits players such as Deon Hotto, Gift Motupa, and Haashim Domingo, as the club was sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

Meanwhile, the Clever Boys keeper Ricardo Goss did confirm to Goal that he was negotiating with Sundowns to reunite with his former manager, Manqoba Mngqithi.

As things stand, the current season remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic but the Tshwane giants are one of the clubs that has been busy in the market to beef up their ranks.