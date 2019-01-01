Phetso Maphanga: Orlando Pirates part ways with defender

The diminutive full-back is now a free agent after requesting the Buccaneers to release him from his contract

Premier Soccer League ( ) giants have announced the departure of Phetso Maphanga.



This comes after the Buccaneers had confirmed the left-back's transfer to on loan two months ago.

Maphanga has now been released by the Soweto giants ahead of the new 2019/20 season.

Pirates made the announcement on their official Twitter page on Thursday morning.



"Orlando Pirates has parted ways with Phetso Maphanga."

"The player requested to be released from his contract and the club has agreed to his request."

"The club would like to wish Maphanga the best of luck in the future," a club statement read.

Maphanga becomes the second player to be released by the Houghton-based side after being transferred to the Chilli Boys during the current transfer window.

Brazilian defender Caio Marcelo was loaned out to Chippa in June 2019, but the player's contract with Pirates was terminated a month later and he left the country.



Maphanga, who joined Bucs from Chippa midway through the 2017/18 campaign, struggled to establish himself at the four-time PSL champions.

The 25-year-old player was then loaned out to the Chilli Boys midway through last season, but he battled for game time and he has since left Pirates.



