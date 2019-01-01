'Phenomenon' Mbappe will be the best in the world - Fabregas

The Monaco midfielder believes the French youngster will take over as the best player in the world in the coming years

Kylian Mbappe is a "phenomenon" and is on his way to being the best player in the world, according to Cesc Fabregas.

midfielder Fabregas has been able to watch Mbappe at close quarters since joining the side from in January and has come away very impressed with the PSG star, who he likens to Thierry Henry and Diego Costa in his timing of runs.

But, it's his hunger to be the best that has the Spanish midfielder really impressed and wishing he had the chance to play with the French star.

"He's a phenomenon. He's clearly going to be the best player in the world in the future," Fabregas said of the striker.

"I always think like a midfielder and if I had him in front of me I'd be giving him assists all the time because he's so fast, explosive, but he's also very clever in slipping his markers.

"He has his timing down perfectly. [Thierry] Henry and Diego Costa were also brilliant at that. The thing that stands out about Mbappe is that he's so hungry, he knows how to exploit his ability."

Mbappe's goals helped PSG cope with the injury-enforced absence of Neymar at the end of 2018-19, and it looked as though the 20-year-old was going to be left to carry the load again this season before the Brazilian ended up staying with the Ligue 1 giants.



Neymar still has not featured for PSG this term, but Fabregas doesn't think he's lost his ability to dominate the run of play and impact matches.

"I played with him. The best players never lose their touch," Fabregas said.

Article continues below

"Sometimes due to things in your head or because you have a coach who doesn't know how to get the best out of you, you play below your ability.

"But if you're a great player, you always will be. And he's a great player."

Neymar is in camp with ahead of a pair of friendlies in the coming week, starting on Friday against , and his club side will be hoping he can avoid injury ahead of his return to domestic action.