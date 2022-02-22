Phali warns Orlando Pirates against replacing Mpontshane with Sandilands after Al-Ittihad loss

Ex-Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Avril Phali has backed Siyabonga Mpontshane following the team's defeat to Al-Ittihad and warned the club's coaches against dropping him for Wayne Sandilands.



The 35-year-old endured a poor game between the sticks as the Buccaneers suffered a 3-2 defeat to the Libyan champions in their second Caf Confederation Cup Group B match which was played in Benghazi on Sunday night.



Nicknamed Mpintshi Mpontsho (best friend), Mpontshane reacted late when Sanad Al Warfali broke the deadlock with an effort from a free-kick, before he failed to save Muad Eisay's shot from a distance as his poor positioning was exposed at Martyrs of February Stadium.



Some Bucs fans have called for the former Platinum Stars shot-stopper to be dropped with 38-year-old Sandilands currently serving as the second-choice keeper in the absence of the club's number one, Richard Ofori, who is out nursing an injury.



Phali has urged the club's co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids to keep their faith in Mpontshane as feels Sandilands, who is yet to play this term, would be rusty if he replaced Mpintshi Mpontsho in goal.



“With [Richard] Ofori still injured and Sandilands having not played, goalkeeping is one of the sensitive departments, especially if you put someone who has not played for a while,” Phali told Sowetan.



“That counts a lot. I don’t think it will be right for the coaches to change him now after those errors. He has not done badly, and if you look, Pirates are second on the PSL log table and to change him now with the remaining matches would not be ideal.



“Let the coaches leave him to play, goalkeeping is a difficult thing and you cannot just change for the sake of changing. Sandilands has not played for a while and if the confidence is low, it may backfire. Mistakes are there in football, but I don’t think they should drop him.”



The former Jomo Cosmos captain believes Mpontshane will bounce back with the Ingwavuma-born player having kept 12 clean sheets from 24 matches across all competitions for Bucs thus far this season.



“He will bounce back. He has been playing for a long time. You recover from that. Once you hold back from those mistakes, you won’t come back,” Phali, who was on the books of Pirates between 2006 and 2007, added.



“The secret in goalkeeping is once you make a mistake, don’t look at it, let it pass. Mpontshane must continue playing. His confidence is up there."



Pirates are scheduled to take on Royal Leopards of Eswatini in their third Confederation Cup Group B game on Sunday.