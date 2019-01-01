Phalane: Reported Kaizer Chiefs target signs new Bloemfontein Celtic deal

Phunya Sele Sele have decided to offer the left-footed player a new contract ahead of the January transfer window

Bloemfontein midfielder Lantshane Phalane has signed a new deal with the Free State giants.

The 30-year-old player is one of Phunya Sele Sele's key players having made 10 appearances in the current season.

Phalane, who is a box-to-box midfielder, has been linked with a possible move to since the start of the current season.



However, the former University of Pretoria player has now committed himself to Celtic.



" is delighted to announce the contract renewal of Lantshene Phalane on a new three-year deal."



"The journey continues," a club statement read on Wednesday.



Phalane has been on the books of Phunya Sele Sele since the 2015/16 campaign having joined the club from Moroka Swallows.

The Zebediela-born player played an instrumental role in helping Celtic secure a top-eight finish in the Premier Soccer League ( ) last season.

He made 25 appearances in the league under coach Lehlohonolo Seema.

Article continues below

Celtic made the announcement on their official website: