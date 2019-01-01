Phalane: Reported Kaizer Chiefs target signs new Bloemfontein Celtic deal
Bloemfontein Celtic midfielder Lantshane Phalane has signed a new deal with the Free State giants.
The 30-year-old player is one of Phunya Sele Sele's key players having made 10 appearances in the current season.
Phalane, who is a box-to-box midfielder, has been linked with a possible move to Kaizer Chiefs since the start of the current season.
However, the former University of Pretoria player has now committed himself to Celtic.
"Bloemfontein Celtic is delighted to announce the contract renewal of Lantshene Phalane on a new three-year deal."
"The journey continues," a club statement read on Wednesday.
Phalane has been on the books of Phunya Sele Sele since the 2015/16 campaign having joined the club from Moroka Swallows.
The Zebediela-born player played an instrumental role in helping Celtic secure a top-eight finish in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) last season.
He made 25 appearances in the league under coach Lehlohonolo Seema.
Celtic made the announcement on their official website:
