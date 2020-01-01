Phala: Why Black Leopards released former Kaizer Chiefs winger - Thidiela

The Limpopo-based side has officially confirmed the Soweto-born player's exit 10 months after joining the club

Black general manager Tshifhiwa Thidiela says Thuso Phala was released after the player asked the club to terminate his contract.

The 33-year-old winger joined Lidoda Duvha as a free agent prior to the start of the current campaign on a one-year contract with an option to renew for a further season.

Thidiela revealed Phala, who has turned out for giants and , was informed that Leopards would not exercise the option to renew his deal last January.

This is because Phala was struggling for game time and Thidiela spoke to SABC Sports Radio Station Phalaphala FM on Friday night to explain why the speedy player was released earlier this week.

“What we made clear to Thuso Phala and his representatives in January was that we would not be exercising the option to renew his contract so it’s someone that we will not have next season,” Thidiela said.

“So, there was a request that we allow him to leave now so that he can also get enough time to look for another team of which we agreed on."

Uncertainty remains over when will the current PSL season resume having been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak last month.

"This was also agreed on looking at the fact that we might not be able to play football at least until June or July," he added.

"We thought we shouldn’t stand on his way and allow him that perhaps he could be starting to look for another team also looking at the fact that we will be left with just six matches.

“Phala is the only player that we agreed to part ways for now but of course we don’t know what tomorrow can bring."

The former Platinum Stars player was linked with and , before he joined Leopards having been released by SuperSport United early last year.

It remains to be seen whether Highlands Park and Pirates will make a move for the well-travelled player.