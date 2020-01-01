Phala reveals why he left Black Leopards and dismisses retirement rumours

The ex-Mamelodi Sundowns man is keen to keep on playing and is not yet thinking of hanging up his boots

Former and SuperSport midfielder Thuso Phala says the uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic influenced his decision to leave Black and he will soon “start planning” about his next destination.

Phala asked Lidoda Duvha to terminate his contract last week after the club informed him that they would not be exercising the option to renew his one-year contract.

With the coronavirus plunging the current season into uncertainty, Phala said it was best for him to leave Black Leopards now and start searching for a new club.

The 33-year-old is now a free agent and can join a new team as he also dismissed some media reports suggesting he was retiring.

“I don't know who interviewed my mom instead of me. I don't know about that [retiring]," Phala told Sowetan Live.

“I'm not retiring, man. A man must make a plan going forward, that's why I need to start planning now, moving forward.

“I arranged with Leopards since I was not going to be there next season and seeing that this coronavirus is prolonging, we decided in good terms that we end our relationship now.

“The pandemic played a part in me leaving Leopards, now we are closed because of it. It was just for me to get a clearance and start planning going forward and it was only the right thing to do, I think.

“I'm still going to play next season. My manager is handling everything at the moment. We will sit down when this lockdown is finished and see if the league is going to finish, now it's very difficult because we don't know what's happening in our football."

His agency, QT Sports also poured cold water on retirement rumours.

“With all that has been said, we need to place it on record that Thuso will not be retiring from football. We will embark on finding him a team for the upcoming 2020/21 season,” QT Sports said as per Sowetan Live.

Phala became the latest player to leave Black Leopards after Cuthbert Malajila parted ways with the Thohoyandou side in February.