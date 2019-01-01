Phala: Black Leopards winger issues heartfelt apology to SuperSport United

The former Kaizer Chiefs winger is regretting the manner in which he left Matsatsantsa last season

Black winger Thuso Phala has apologised for his fall-out with SuperSport United.

The 33-year-old player was released by Matsatsantsa towards the end of last season after falling out with the club's management.

Phala was suspended before he was issued with his clearance having reportedly been hauled before a disciplinary hearing by the Tshwane giants for off-the-field issues.

The speedy player has now opened up about his exit from SuperSport, having spent six seasons with the club.

“I went back to the chairman [Khulu Sibiya] to humbly apologise for the way I handled myself. I was emotional," Phala told Daily Sun.

"I went to the chairman to apologise. I support this club; I have friends here and respect the fans. It was never my intention to hurt the club.”

Phala revealed that he still loves SuperSport, before apologising to the people he hurt during the acrimonious end to his stint with the club.

“They changed my life and I still watch their matches and celebrate when they win and score goals," the former player added.

"To those, I’ve hurt, please accept my heartfelt apology. I regret my actions."

Phala joined SuperSport from Platinum Stars in 2013 and he established himself as one of the top wingers in the country.

The Soweto-born player helped Matsatsantsa clinch the Nedbank Cup (twice), MTN8 and Telkom Knockout Cup.

He has made eight appearances across all competitions for Leopards thus far this season.

