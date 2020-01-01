Phafoli: Bloemfontein Celtic sign ex-Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper and three others

Phunya Sele Sele have reinforced their squad with four new players including a former AmaZulu FC player

Bloemfontein have officially unveiled four new signings ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Menzi Ndwandwe, Gerhard Phafoli, Robert Smith and Mokone Mereko have all been confirmed as Siwelele players.

The Free State giants are preparing for the new season which will see them compete in four major competitions including the Caf Confederation Cup.

More teams

The club released the following statement on Thursday afternoon.

" would like to welcome the following players to the team."

"1. Menzi Ndwandwe, 2. Robert Smith, 3. Mokone Mereko 4. Gerhard Phafoli," a club statement read.

Phafoli is a former academy player and he was part of the Soweto giants' reserve team during the recent 2019/20 season.

The young goalkeeper was named among Chiefs' substitutes as the club's first team was defeated by Celtic in the 2019 Macufe Cup.

Meanwhile, Ndwandwe, who is a striker by trade, was on the books of National First Division (NFD) outfit Uthongathi in the recent campaign.

The former FC player hit the back of the net 11 times from 27 league matches for Uthongathi and he has since been snapped up by Phunya Sele Sele.

On the other hand, defender Mokone Mereko was previously with , who recently sold their status to TS Galaxy.

While Smith is very much an unknown quantity and he will be keen to make a name for himself in the new season.

Article continues below

Celtic will be under the guidance of coach John Maduka, who led the team to an eighth spot finish in the league and Nedbank Cup final in the recent campaign.

Siwelele are set to start the new term with the 2020 MTN8 quarter-final clash against on October 18.