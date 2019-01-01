PFA Premier League player of the year: Nominees, favourites, odds & when is the award ceremony?

The best talents in English football will all be fighting out for the top prize, with the winner to be named at the end of April

The 2018-19 English football season is nearing a conclusion, though plenty more is still left to be decided before the end of the campaign.

will be aiming to clinch the quadruple after having won the for the second year in a row, while the title race is still left to be decided – with looking to win the league for the first time in three decades.

The battle for top four is also heating up with the likes of , , and all fighting for a spot next season. There's also the small matter of the , with facing Man City in the final.

Though key league positions and honours are still left to be decided, there have already been a slew of outstanding individual performances. The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Year award is set to be announced at the end of this month and is the pinnacle of individual recognition in .

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the prestigious honour including nominees, past winners and key dates.

PFA Player of the Year 2018-19 nominees

The full shortlist for the 2018-19 PFA Player of the Year award has yet to be revealed, but below are potential nominees with the best odds according to bet356.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is a strong favourite to be named Player of the Year with odds of 2/5, while Man City's Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero are pegged at odds of 15/8 and 33/1, respectively.

Last year's winner Mohamed Salah is backed 25/1 to defend his crown, while Eden Hazard, Sadio Mane, Paul Pogba and Fernandinho are all outside bets of 66/1.

Despite being a strong favourite to win the award, Van Dijk named Man City starlet Sterling as his player pick, stating: "I voted for Raheem Sterling. I did what I thought and I thought he deserves it.

"He’s had a fantastic season. I think I could have voted for Bernardo Silva as well and another couple of players from Manchester City.

"But I am just being honest. I think he has improved a lot as a player. We will see if he wins it.”

When is the 2018-19 PFA Player of the Year announced?

The winner of the PFA Player of the Year award is expected to be announced at a ceremony in London at the end of April, though full details have yet to be confirmed.

The 46th edition of the event will be attended by players and several key representatives from the English game to honour and celebrate the performances of some standout players.

Alongside the announcement of the PFA Player of the Year, the PFA Young Player of the Year will also be honoured, as well as the divisional teams of the year for the top five English divisions.

The PFA Merit Award will also be confirmed, with previous honorees including the likes of Pele and David Beckham.

What is PFA Player of the Year?

The PFA Player of the Year award is an annual honour given to the player who was voted to have played the best over the course of the English domestic campaign.

The award is handed out by the PFA, a trade union for footballers in England, and involves a ballot of its own members.

Since the award is voted by players, it is also known as the 'PFA Players' Player of the Year' and is thought to be one of the most prestigious individual accolades in the country.

The award was first introduced in 1974 and former winners include Cristiano Ronaldo, Eric Cantona, Thierry Henry and Gary Lineker. Former defender Norman Hunter was the first ever PFA Player of the Year.

Who votes & how does it work?

Members of the PFA cast their vote for the PFA awards, which includes the categories of Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year and Team of the Year.

Representatives of the association visit each of the 92 participating league clubs, as well as the 10 Women's (WSL) clubs, to deliver ballot forms.

Section A of the form is for to the Player of the Year, Section B is reserved for the Young Player of the Year and Section C is used to vote for the Team of the Year.

Eyes on the prize!



Liverpool star and newly-crowned PFA Player of the Year Mohamed Salah has aired his desire to break the Premier League goal record before the end of the season.



(🎥 Credit: @PFA) pic.twitter.com/SyIMdsVFJr — Goal (@goal) April 23, 2018

Ballot rules conclude that a player is forbidden to vote for a player who plays for the same club as them. A player also cannot win the award if his club has not taken part.

After a member has completed their ballot, they return it to a PFA representative who will then seal the vote.

An independent company is used to count and verify the votes.

Who was PFA Player of the Year last year?

Salah was crowned the PFA Player of the Year last season after netting an incredible 41 goals in his debut season for Liverpool, breaking numerous records as the Reds clinched fourth place in the Premier League and a runners-up position in the Champions League.

The international beat out the Kevin De Bruyne for the top prize, who came in a close second, with Tottenham striker Harry Kane coming in third.