Petro Luanda vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Masandawana are out to bag their fourth win in the group stage campaign against the Angolans

will be gunning for their fourth win to consolidate top spot in the Caf when they visit Petro Luanda of Angola on Saturday afternoon at Estadio 11 de Novembro.

The Brazilians currently top the Group C standings with 10 points from four matches and a win will establish them at the summit.

Coach Pitso Mosimane’s troops are fresh from a 2-1 win over USM Alger in their previous clash that was staged at home a fortnight ago and will look to make it two wins over the Angolans.

Petro is still suffering from their 3-0 loss in Tshwane and coach Toni Cosano will look to steer his men to a victory.

Luanda is yet to secure a win in their group stage assignments as they sit at the bottom of the table with two points from as many draws.

As they are yet to register a victory and having lost two of their matches thus far, their progress to the next stage has already been shattered but they have to salvage their status in front of their home crowd.

Game Petro Luanda vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Saturday, January 25 Time 15:00 SA time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will not be televised in .

Online Streaming TV Channel Safa.net - South African Football Association Facebook N/A

Mamelodi Sundowns have three wins so far, victories they collected from Alger on two occasions plus the one over their next opponents.

Apart from bagging a draw in , Sundowns have had their best run in the group stages so far after conceding once and are yet to lose a match.

Although the 2016 African champions are already through to the quarter-finals, ‘Jingles’ will challenge his men to remain disciplined and ensure they win.

A win will see them to 13 points thus ensuring they qualify to play the quarter-final first leg away from home to have the advantage of making it through to the semi-finals.

However, the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions are without strikers Ali Meza and Mauricio Affonso whilst right-back Thapelo Morena remains doubtful but Mosimane will welcome defender Ricardo Nascimento.

In addition, Mosimane’s men have received a boost with the news that Anthony Laffor is pain-free and Phakamani Mahlambi could provide the speed upfront.

Luanda coach Cosano will be pinning his hopes on the likes of Herenilson and Daniel Satonho who were on the scoresheet against the Moroccans in their 2-2 draw at the same venue back earlier this month.

On the other hand, the hosts will also look to find inspiration as they managed to keep a clean sheet in their match against Wiliete in the Angolan Premier League (Girabola).

Moreover, the Angolans will also hope to contain Sundowns' attack that could be spearheaded by Themba Zwane and Andile Jali as the South Africans are chasing six points from their neighbours.

Match Preview

The two Southern African sides are set to meet for the second time in the competition and with the first having gone in favour of the visitors, this one could provide fireworks.

Petro was a closed book for the South Africans in the first match in Pretoria but with the two teams having crossed paths, the match could be an open affair in Luanda.

Sundowns are banking on their fine run when it comes to away matches having secured four vital points against Casablanca and Alger respectively.

Although they have sealed a spot in the next stage, there’s a lot at stake for the Brazilians, they will want to finish this campaign without a loss and to protect their defensive record.

Shifting the focus to the hosting giants, Petro is yet to suffer a loss at home and that could make things difficult for the PSL side.

They have two draws against the Algerians and Moroccans, this record could push and motivate them to cause an upset against the former African champions come Saturday.

However, manager Cosano remains concerned with his leaky defence as they have conceded a massive 10 goals compared to one by the visitors.