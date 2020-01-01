Peterson: Bidvest Wits goalkeeper addresses Orlando Pirates rumours

The 25-year-old’s unwillingness to relocate to Venda has fuelled rumours linking him with the Buccaneers

goalkeeper Brandon Peterson says he is not ready to relocate to Limpopo following the sale of the Braamfontein outfit to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

The former Cape Town goalkeeper has been strongly linked with , who are reportedly interested in a number of Wits players including captain Thulani Hlatshwayo.

Although he has cited family reasons for his unpreparedness to move out of Gauteng, that stance appears to be fuelling the Bucs rumours.

With most Wits players on the move in the next transfer window, Peterson has however said that he has not been in talks with any club.

“As things stand, I am still a Wits player. I haven't had any discussions with any club. My agent [Lance Davids] is still busy binding things for me. I am from Cape Town and it was already difficult to come to Gauteng,” said Peterson as per Sowetan Live.

“My wife is pregnant and she's due in August... she's already relocated from Cape Town to here [Gauteng]. It's my second child now. I don't think it'd be a nice thing for us to move to Venda.

“My focus is still on Wits. I am happy we'll be returning soon. We will keep on fighting to make sure we have good memories of the club's last season.”

Peterson arrived at Wits from Ajax at the start of the current season and has managed five clean sheets in 11 appearances and conceded eight goals.

Pirates’ rumoured interest in the goalkeeper comes as they have been in the hunt for a gloveman for next season and have been linked with Peterson’s Wits teammate Ricardo Goss who has however chosen .

goalkeeper Richard Ofori has for the better part of the season been talked to be a target of Pirates.

The arrival of a new goalkeeper at the Buccaneers is likely to see the departure of one between Sandilands, Frenchman Joris Delle and Siyabonga Mpontshane who form the Pirates goalkeeping department.