Peterson and Nange training with Kaizer Chiefs - Report

Newly-appointed Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt is looking at bringing in several of his former players on board

are potentially lining up two new signings in former duo Brandon Peterson and Phathutshedzo Nange.

According to a report by SoccerLaduma, the two players began training with the Glamour Boys this week.

Another former Wits man, Sifiso Hlanti, has also been involved in Chiefs' pre-season training program.

It's, of course, no surprise to see an exodus of former Wits players arriving at Amakhosi, following the club's appointment of former Clever Boys mentor Gavin Hunt as their head coach.

Wits were bought out by second-tier side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in June this year. The deal did not stipulate the Wits players would automatically join TTM and some have elected to ask for their clearances in order to become free agents.

The issue of Wits players potentially joining Chiefs is however complicated by the fact the Soweto side is in the middle of a two-window Fifa ban, which they are in the process of appealing.

In the meantime, Chiefs have missed out on signing the likes of Thabang Monare, Thulani Hlatshwayo‚ Deon Hotto and Terrence Dzvukamanja, all of whom have joined archrivals .

Should the club get the green-light to sign new players, Hlanti would certainly be a big plus at left-back, a position in which Chiefs have struggled to fill over the past couple of seasons.

Peterson, a former Cape Town stopper, would provide backup to ageing goalkeepers Itumeleng Khune and Daniel Akpeyi.

Nange was previously signed by Hunt from Black and would provide more options in midfield for the Glamour Boys' new head coach.