Petersen, Bvuma or Khune? Big call for Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane

The Amakhosi mentor is busy planning for his side's next fixture which is against TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has a tough call to make as to whether Brandon Petersen, Bruce Bvuma or Itumeleng Khune starts in goal.

For the last few years now, no one has nailed down the number one spot and the goalkeeper berth has been rotated between Bvuma, Khune and Petersen as well as Daniel Akpeyi before his departure at the end of last season.

Just a couple of weeks ago it had been looking as if Khune had finally reclaimed his spot, the former Bafana Bafana number one having put in some commanding performances since he was given a chance against Stellenbosch in the MTN8.

Khune's experience and control of the rearguard had brought some stability to the Chiefs defence, but that ended in a league clash, also against Stellenbosch, when the veteran was injured.



Petersen was then given the nod against Chippa United and having done pretty well on most of his previous showings for Chiefs, he would have been hoping to capitalise on the opportunity and even force his way back into the Bafana setup - there's little competition for goalkeepers these days at national team level with many of the PSL's top keepers being foreign.

But with a shaky performance - Petersen showed that he lacks Khune’s authority - has taken Chiefs back to square one when it comes to their number one.

Now Zwane has a tough call to make.

Does he try not to break Petersen's confidence and give him another chance, because dropping him after just one match might seem a bit harsh?

Or does he call up Bvuma, who arguably has been given a raw deal at Chiefs in that he's been given few opportunities despite being reliable?

Or, if possible, does he rush Khune back from injury? It's thought the 35-year-old won't be out for long.

Chiefs also play AmaZulu in the MTN8 semi-finals this weekend and at a crucial time of the season, Zwane has some big calls he needs to get right.