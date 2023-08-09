Petersen blunder hands Mamelodi Sundowns maximum points against Kaizer Chiefs

Brandon Petersen's blunder helped Mamelodi Sundowns defeat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 on Wednesday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs had given a good account of themselves in early exchanges. However, they made a costly defensive error in the 20th minute; Thatayaone Ditlhokwe played a backpass to Brandon Petersen who passed to Edson Castillo. The latter was casual with the ball and it fell to unmarked Peter Shalulile who set up Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro to score his second goal of the season.

Shalulile and Thapelo Maseko squandered a massive double chance to score 20 minutes after the break, but the former was denied by Petersen with the rebound falling kindly to the former SuperSport United man who shot tamely into the side netting.

In the 75th minute, Maseko, once again, beat his markers but the goalkeeper saved the situation.

The missed chances came back to haunt Sundowns in the 83rd minute. Against the run of play, substitute Tebogo Potsane crossed the ball into the danger zone, and Ashley Du Preez tapped home to bring the teams level.

Chiefs fans had barely taken their seats when a 90th-minute howler by Petersen decided the contest. A tame shot from Neo Maema went straight through the 'keeper's hands and nestled in the back of the net.

The win sees the Brazilians having collected maximum points from their two matches this season.

ALL EYES ON: Petersen's blunder overshadowed the string of good saves he had made in the game. A school-boy mistake that should not happen in the top-tier.

OUR MVP: Teboho Mokoena ensured the champions kept their shape in midfield even when the team was under pressure.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Masandawana created numerous chances but were not clinical enough which almost cost them two points. Coach Rhulani Mokwena has to work on that to stand a chance of defending his crown.

Amakhosi looked lost in the attacking department, with Ranga Chivaviro failing to deliver. He was a shadow of a player he was at Marumo Gallants and it explains why the team is still in the market for a striker.

A point after two matches for the Soweto giants is not a good sign ahead of a busy campaign.

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs will play Cape Town City this weekend in the MTN8 quarterfinals as Downs tackle Moroka Swallows in the same competition.