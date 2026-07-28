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Peter Shalulile, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage
Steve Blues

Peter Shalulile reunites with Mamelodi Sundowns coach in East Africa - 'Africa's best striker belongs to us'

P. Shalulile
Young Africans
Premier Soccer League
Transfers
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
M. Mngqithi
CAF Champions League
Premier League

After the Namibian's shock departure from Chloorkop, he was heavily linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Scottland FC and Pyramids. However, the striker has opted for linking up with his former boss Manqoba Mngqithi who is now in charge of Tanzanian giants Young Africans.

The Namibia international became a free agent after bringing an end his trophy-laden six-year stay with parting ways with Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 32-year-old attracted interest from clubs across Africa and the Middle East with a reunion with Rhulani Mokwena at Pyramids FC deemed the most likely destination.

However, he opted for a different reunion with Manqoba Mngqithi who recently took charge of the Tanzanian giants Young Africans.

Mngqithi and Shalulile are no strangers after spending several successful years together at Chloorkop.

The striker will now be expected to help the club reach its ambitious targets both domestically and in the CAF Champions League.

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Marumo Gallants crest
Marumo Gallants
MGA





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