Peter Shalulile reunites with Mamelodi Sundowns coach in East Africa - 'Africa's best striker belongs to us'

The Namibia international became a free agent after bringing an end his trophy-laden six-year stay with parting ways with Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 32-year-old attracted interest from clubs across Africa and the Middle East with a reunion with Rhulani Mokwena at Pyramids FC deemed the most likely destination.

However, he opted for a different reunion with Manqoba Mngqithi who recently took charge of the Tanzanian giants Young Africans.

Mngqithi and Shalulile are no strangers after spending several successful years together at Chloorkop.

The striker will now be expected to help the club reach its ambitious targets both domestically and in the CAF Champions League.















