Peter Shalulile's national teammate opens up about interest from Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates are reportedly chasing the services of Namibian star Riaan Hanamub who is currently under the employ of AmaZulu.

Namibian star linked with Pirates

He has opened up about possible move

Hanamub is still committed to Usuthu

WHAT HAPPENED: Hanamub, who is the teammate of Mamelodi Sundowns star Peter Shalulile in the Namibian national team, has opened up about his links with PSL heavyweights Pirates. Hanamub is currently with AmaZulu and was not shy to reveal that he would love to join the Buccaneers, where he would link up with another Namibian teammate in Deon Hotto.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I don’t know if I should indulge in that because it’s not my space. It's every player’s dream to play for one of the biggest clubs in the country. But if it doesn’t happen, AmaZulu is also a big brand and I’m really happy to be here and I’m always willing to give my best," Hanamub told iDiski Times.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 28-year-old says he will continue to pledge his services and efforts to Usuthu if the move to the Buccaneers does not materialise.

Article continues below

"I'm here now and I’m fully committed to the team, and to keep working hard. You never know what God’s plans are and I always trust in God’s plans. I don’t want to put myself in situations where I would lose my focus," said Hanamub.

WHAT'S NEXT: After featuring in a friendly against Bafana Bafana where both sides drew blanks, Hanamub will now focus on helping Usuthu in the PSL where they will look to capitalise on their maiden win of the season.