Peter Shalulile & Zakhele Lepasa fire blanks as Mamelodi Sundowns continue dominance over Orlando Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns beat rivals Orlando Pirates to keep up their unbeaten run in the Premier Soccer League.

Pirates suffer second PSL defeat

Downs maintain 100% start

Ribeiro scores the winner

WHAT HAPPENED: Zakhele Lepasa and Peter Shalulile were both kept quiet on Wednesday night when Sundowns edged Orlando Pirates by a slender 1-0 win at the Orlando Stadium.

Midfielder Sephelo Baloni was given his debut and had a night to forget as he conceded a penalty in the 12th minute. The 23-old fouled Sundowns skipper Themba Zwane in the box and the match official did not hesitate to point to the spot. Ribeiro Costa stepped forward to take responsibility and he slotted past Sipho Chaine to net his fifth goal of the season.

FIERCE BATTLE: The man in the middle was in the mood to dish out cards as he flashed nine yellow cards and one red card to Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi. Jose Riveiro's right-hand man was infuriated when the referee did not give Ronwen Williams a red card for a challenge on Lepasa.

Downs defenders Mothobi Mvala and Khuliso Mudau got themselves booked and will miss the club's next game as they sit out on suspension after accumulating four yellow cards.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates have failed to beat the defending champions in the league in seven attempts, dating back to January 2020. Meanwhile, Sundowns remain unbeaten in the league this season as they maintain their 100% start to the campaign having won seven games on the spin, collecting a total of 21 points. Their closest chasers, Golden Arrows, trail Rhulani Mokwena's side by seven points.

WHAT'S NEXT: Both sides will shift focus to MTN8 action where the defending champions Pirates are looking to reach a third cup final in two seasons.