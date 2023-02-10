Peter Ndlovu breathed a sigh of relief after the High Court in Johannesburg reduced the amount of child support for two of his 13 children.

Ndlovu was accused of not paying child support

Ex-Premier League striker has 13 children to take care of

He argued he was not aware of two of his offspring

WHAT HAPPENED: Ndlovu shot to fame in August 1992 when he became the first African to play in the Premier League, while he was on Coventry's books. He is also the first African to score in the Premier League a few weeks later.

The current Sundowns team manager Ndlovu was taken to court for allegedly failing to pay child support for two of his 13 children.

The former striker had been ordered to pay almost R30,000 monthly for the minors' maintenance.

However, the Zimbabwean legend appealed the ruling, insisting he could not afford the amount. He further argued he was not aware of the two children since the mother had not disclosed to him that she was pregnant and that they had children together.

WHAT HE SAID: "I have 13 children, including the two with the first respondent. I am obliged to contribute and see to the maintenance of all my 13 children," Ndlovu told the Johannesburg High Court.

"I was not informed by the respondent about the pregnancies or the subsequent births of our children. The last I heard of the children was when she instituted maintenance proceedings against me in 2016.

"There is no communication between the respondent and me. We share no relationship and there is no contact between us."

AND WHAT IS MORE: In his appeal, the 49-year-old insisted he cannot afford the amount ordered to pay and the upkeep was reduced to R12,255 a month.

"I'm obliged to contribute and see to the maintenance of all my 13 children," Ndlovu added. I earn a monthly salary that is utilised for my own living expenses, needs, necessities, and liabilities as well as to contribute to the dependents' expenses and other obligations.

"I cannot simply afford a deduction of R29,845 per month from my salary."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ndlovu played for English sides Coventry, Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, and Sheffield United. He then joined the South African outfit Sundowns where he played from 2004 to 2008.

He made more than 100 appearances for the Zimbabwe national team.

WHAT NEXT: Ndlovu is now focused on playing his role as Sundowns prepare to play Al Hilal Omdurman in Group B of the Caf Champions League on Saturday.