PSV make no fewer than five changes for the clash with Fortuna Sittard after the hopeless 4-0 defeat to AZ in the Johan Cruyff Shield. Head coach Peter Bosz starts three players who have only just returned from holiday, while Ruben van Bommel also comes straight in after recovering from a serious knee injury. With his substitution options in mind, Bosz admits he is taking the necessary risks.

Alongside Van Bommel, World Cup participants Ivan Perisic, Ricardo Pepi and Paul Wanner are also in the starting XI, even though they may not be able to last ninety minutes. ESPN reporter Wouter Bouwman therefore asks how much of a risk Bosz is taking. "The advantage is that you are allowed to make five substitutions these days," the head coach replies.

"So we're on the safe side. Those are, of course, considerations you make in advance. And what you say is true, those boys joined up later and in all likelihood won't play ninety minutes, but it also depends on the match," Bosz says, leaving himself some room for manoeuvre. "The intensity of the match."

Bosz insists he is not starting Van Bommel, Pepi, Perisic and Wanner to 'send a signal'. "No, I send a signal in the dressing room or in a meeting. I don't need to do that with a line-up. I think these boys give us the best chance of winning this match," Bosz says.

Having guided PSV to the league title over the past three years, the coach has complete faith in his squad. "I've been working with almost all of those boys for two or three years and it is a very good group. They don't need to show that to me, but to themselves and to the fans."

"That's also how we trained last week. It was good, it was sharp. It's no guarantee yet, but we'll see. In the long term, this good training week will help us. So also looking beyond tonight's result."

"You have to train well, with intensity, to achieve results in the long term," Bosz says, before finally addressing Couhaib Driouech. The attacker is absent from the squad, but according to him that has nothing to do with concrete transfer issues. "He is just not quite fit enough to be involved today."

PSV line-up: Kovár; Mauro Júnior, Obispo, Flamingo, Fernández; Wanner, Til, Mijnans; Perisic, Pepi, Van Bommel.