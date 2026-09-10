Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Peter BoszOmroep Brabant
Siep Engelen

Translated by

Peter Bosz reveals striking story about Noa Lang: ‘People have a particular image of Noa, but…’

PSV Eindhoven
P. Bosz
N. Lang
M. Tillman

Peter Bosz has shared a striking anecdote about Noa Lang in a masterclass on Omroep Brabant. The PSV manager opened up on a side of the forward that, according to him, very few people know.

"This is a really nice, special story," Bosz begins. "Because people have quite a particular image of Noa. But what a sweet boy he is! A sweet boy, truly." 

Bosz then looks back to Malik Tillman's arrival at PSV in the summer of 2023. "In my life I have never come across such a shy boy as Malik Tillman. When you talk to him, he looks at the ground. So shy." 

"After two weeks I called him over to ask how he was doing, and whether he was enjoying himself. Who was he spending time with? Then he said: 'I've been invited to Noa's house'." 

Happily surprised, Bosz listened as Tillman carried on. "He said: 'Yes, he had a barber come over and all of us got our hair cut there'. That's the sort of thing Noa does, isn't that wonderful! I like that," Bosz said. 

Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
Sparta Rotterdam crest
Sparta Rotterdam
SPA

Last summer, Lang was sold to Napoli for €25 million, where he has now returned after a loan spell at Galatasaray. He was left out of the matchday squad on Wednesday because of a disciplinary suspension, although everything is said to have been resolved by now. 

Tillman also left PSV last summer. He sealed a €35 million move to Bayer Leverkusen, where he is still searching for his best form.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google