Peter Bosz reveals striking story about Noa Lang: ‘People have a particular image of Noa, but…’

Peter Bosz has shared a striking anecdote about Noa Lang in a masterclass on Omroep Brabant. The PSV manager opened up on a side of the forward that, according to him, very few people know.

"This is a really nice, special story," Bosz begins. "Because people have quite a particular image of Noa. But what a sweet boy he is! A sweet boy, truly."

Bosz then looks back to Malik Tillman's arrival at PSV in the summer of 2023. "In my life I have never come across such a shy boy as Malik Tillman. When you talk to him, he looks at the ground. So shy."

"After two weeks I called him over to ask how he was doing, and whether he was enjoying himself. Who was he spending time with? Then he said: 'I've been invited to Noa's house'."

Happily surprised, Bosz listened as Tillman carried on. "He said: 'Yes, he had a barber come over and all of us got our hair cut there'. That's the sort of thing Noa does, isn't that wonderful! I like that," Bosz said.

Last summer, Lang was sold to Napoli for €25 million, where he has now returned after a loan spell at Galatasaray. He was left out of the matchday squad on Wednesday because of a disciplinary suspension, although everything is said to have been resolved by now.

Tillman also left PSV last summer. He sealed a €35 million move to Bayer Leverkusen, where he is still searching for his best form.