The 2014 world champion revealed this on the podcast 'Einfach mal Luppen', which he hosts with his brother Felix, 35.

The trigger was a letter from Klopp sent to deserving internationals last week. In the newsletter, Julian Nagelsmann's successor wrote, among other things: "As a player, I was miles away from a call-up, and today I am allowed to make them myself as national coach. That is a great privilege, which I value very highly. Just as I cannot possibly rate your achievements highly enough."

He continued: "I would be very pleased if you continue to accompany and support our national team in their fresh start on the road towards the 2028 European Championship. Because we are all the national team."

Kroos says he did not receive the message. "I read that too, but nothing has arrived yet. The former Real Madrid professional's conclusion: "Maybe I'm not a deserving international either." During the recording, he checked his inbox again but still could not find Klopp's newsletter.

Now Kroos wants to take matters into his own hands and contact the national coach himself: "I'll write to him on WhatsApp asking where the email is. I was so pleased and now nothing is coming." Keeping the joke going, he suggested there might be a two-tier society and said of Klopp's former BVB protégé: "Kevin Großkreutz definitely got one from Kloppo, I'm sure of that."

How many international matches did Toni Kroos play for Germany?

After making his debut in spring 2010, Kroos won 114 caps and scored 17 goals. The peak of his DFB career came with World Cup glory in Brazil in 2014. The central midfielder had already retired from the national team after the 2021 European Championship, but returned three years later for Germany's home Euros. He then ended his playing career.

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On his podcast, Kroos also regularly takes an ironic swipe at the state of the Germany side.

Last week, for instance, he had a dig at three hopefuls under Klopp: Asked to name three players who were not at the most recent World Cup but could now be called up, he said with a laugh: "I wrote down three players who weren't at the World Cup. Namely Pavlovic, Wirtz and Musiala." Brother Felix did not get the joke at first and asked in surprise: "How? What? Which World Cup were they not there at?" Then it clicked: "Because they were inconspicuous, or what?"

All three players later made Klopp's squad. Musiala, however, was injured before the first game against the Netherlands and had to leave. Pavlovic and Wirtz have since joined the XXL squad and are candidates to start against Serbia on Thursday evening.