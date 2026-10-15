As reported by the Bild newspaper, the winger's Borussia Dortmund contract had been due to run until 2027. In the final months of last season, Dortmund officials sought an early extension with the 24-year-old after initially hesitating. He then made clear he would leave the club the following year. Dortmund subsequently negotiated with FC Barcelona, who eventually paid a €22 million transfer fee for Adeyemi.

Dortmund are now unhappy with how events unfolded, according to the report. Adeyemi has been in outstanding form for Barcelona and has already registered seven goal contributions in ten competitive appearances. Dortmund feel their desire to extend the attacking player's contract was justified.

To give themselves more certainty in their planning, Borussia Dortmund intend to address contract extensions even earlier in future. Three players whose contracts run until 2028 are now in focus: Gregor Kobel, Waldemar Anton and Julian Ryerson. Dortmund reportedly want to extend all three key players' deals as quickly as possible and avoid lengthy discussions and negotiations like those in Adeyemi's case.

What are Borussia Dortmund's chances of securing swift extensions?

Talks with Waldemar Anton look the most straightforward, according to the report. The centre-back has established himself alongside Nico Schlotterbeck at Dortmund and leads the defence when Schlotterbeck is out injured. Dortmund also expect talks with Ryerson in November. He has attracted tentative interest from England on several occasions, but a contract extension could quickly fend it off.

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Meanwhile, the Bild newspaper also rates Gregor Kobel's chances of signing a new deal as good. Only an opening in goal at an absolute top club might give him second thoughts. None has emerged so far, so the 28-year-old could soon extend his contract beyond 2028.