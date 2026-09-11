Arsenal's trip to Napoli for their Champions League clash did not go smoothly. Technical failures at London airports delayed the London side's arrival in Italy, before they went on to win 1-0 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Arteta not only takes that kind of disruption in his stride, he actively builds it into his preparation. "I love challenges like that and try to provoke them in preparation. Then, when they occur for real, we have already experienced them and are prepared," said the Spaniard.

Breaking routines and testing the squad's resilience is his main aim. "For example, you arrive at the stadium very late, the routine is broken and suddenly the players have to react differently. Things like that can happen: you miss the flight, the train is delayed, there is heavy traffic. I do not want players or staff to panic. Instead, they should adapt to the situation."

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Mikel Arteta built artificial barriers at Arsenal

Dealing professionally with difficult external conditions is what matters, according to Arteta. "Okay, we are sitting on the plane for two or three hours longer - how do we deal with that? You can play together, spend time with each other, sleep or use the time in other ways. But under no circumstances can you complain or use it as an excuse, because that does not help us at all," said Arteta.

During pre-season, the coach went out of his way to create artificial barriers. "We delayed meals or transport, chose a different route - we tried a lot of things. We heated up the dressing room, made the conditions more difficult, provided fewer places to sleep and similar things, because we always have to adapt to different situations."

He had used a similar approach before. Ahead of an away game at Liverpool, chants from Anfield Road blasted out of speakers during training. At a team dinner, the club's management even hired a professional pickpocket who secretly stole valuables from the players to sharpen their awareness.

How did Arsenal's season start go?

For the Spaniard, the benefit of those mind games is obvious. "We try to anticipate such things and create the best possible conditions. If no element of surprise or stress factor then arises on matchday itself, that is a big advantage."

Results have backed up the approach. The Gunners have made an impressively sharp start to the season, winning all five of their competitive matches so far, and visit Sunderland at the Stadium of Light next Saturday.