Perez truly astonished by this club in the Eredivisie

Kenneth Perez looked on in growing disbelief on Sunday as FC Utrecht were hammered 1-6 at home by PSV. In the analyst's view, it was even "pathetic" to watch Anthony Correia's side.

"It is really pathetic to watch FC Utrecht," sighed Perez during his analysis on Dit was het Weekend on ESPN. "I believe Correia is a good coach. But the players simply really do not know what they are supposed to do."

For Perez, there is a complete lack of cohesion at FC Utrecht in this first phase of the season. "It looks as if they are all walking around with heads full of instructions and having to do things they have not often done. The build-up, for example, is laughable."

"Nobody moves in relation to one another at FC Utrecht. It could have been much worse. I thought: please stop that. After just 17 minutes they started playing long balls towards Dani de Wit. That did not help, but at least then you do not make it quite so easy for PSV," said the former midfielder, who felt there was never any real prospect of a contest at De Galgenwaard.

"FC Utrecht were toothless in attack, dreadful defensively and the midfield was completely unable to put any pressure on the opposition. They probably do work hard. But it has very little to do with a side from just below the top level," added a stunned Perez.

Karim El Ahmadi pointed to the success Correia had with this style of play at Telstar. "But there is different pressure at FC Utrecht. You can see that with the fans as well. Players then also start to show different behaviour, because that pressure is simply greater."

"I had that myself at FC Twente as well. Everyone there seemed to be open all the time. Then I went to Feyenoord and it seemed as if I could not do any of it at all," said the former midfielder of the Rotterdam top club.