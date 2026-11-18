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At a time when all roads seemed to lead to Madrid, the president of Bayern Munich came out to close the door completely: no negotiations, no secret contacts and no concern at the Allianz Arena. Michael Olise is staying, and the message has come from the very top of the German club.

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Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has lifted the lid on his conversations with Real Madrid counterpart Florentino Pérez about the future of French star Michael Olise. His verdict? All is calm, and the player is going nowhere.

Olise was one of the most talked-about names of last summer's transfer window, strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid to bolster their attack. In the end, though, Pérez and the Spanish giants opted to sign Ivorian Yan Diomande. He has exceeded all expectations so far, winning over coach José Mourinho and the Santiago Bernabéu faithful.

The speculation hasn't gone away. Olise's contract with Bayern Munich runs until 2029, and he came very close to pulling on the white shirt last summer. Last July, French newspaper L'Équipe reported that he had told his France team-mates he would be playing under Mourinho, which only fuelled the rumours of a deal.

Hainer has now settled the debate in an interview with German website t-online, speaking frankly about the player's standing at the Bavarian club. He said: "We have to take into account whether a player suits us in terms of playing style, personality and temperament, and above all as a human being. Michael feels at home here, and he knows very well what he has at Bayern Munich."

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The Bayern chief has a strong, friendly relationship with Pérez going back more than 25 years. He explained: "I have known him for more than 25 years and we have a friendly relationship. That is why I gladly accepted his invitation to Madrid and gave the congratulatory speech for the graduates of the Real Madrid academy."

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On Olise, Hainer confirmed he had spoken directly with Pérez, and the answer was clear and decisive. The Real Madrid president told him the club had not spoken to Olise or his agent, and had no intention of doing so for now.

Bayern, the president added, are completely at ease and feel no concern whatsoever about losing their star. The aim is for him to stay for a long time. He insisted: His contract is still valid until 2029, our goal is for him to remain at Bayern Munich for a long time, and we are not even thinking about the possibility of him moving to Real Madrid.

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The message is twofold. To Bayern's supporters: their star is staying. To every interested club: the door to negotiations is closed. Real Madrid, meanwhile, seem to have found what they were looking for in Diomande, while Olise keeps writing his own chapter in Munich.