Mamelodi Sundowns star Bongani Zungu's comment on social media has sparked reports suggesting Percy Tau is set to join the Tshwane giants.

The Lion of Judah has blown hot and cold at Al Ahly

Sundowns have been credited with an interest in Tau

Zungu and Tau were teammates at Masandawana

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bafana Bafana forward started his professional career at Sundowns where he played alongside Zungu and he is currently on the books of Al Ahly, where he has blown hot and cold.

Zungu commented on Tau's photo on Instagram on Tuesday and this has sparked reports indicating that Sundowns are keen to re-sign the attacker in the current transfer window.

Tau, who is currently recovering from an injury which has sidelined him for just over a month, posted the following photo and Zungu replied by saying, "Patiently waiting."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tau is contracted to Al Ahly until 2024 having signed a three-year deal when he joined the 10-time Caf Champions League title winners in 2021.

The 28-year-old played some of his best football at Sundowns following his return to the club after a loan spell at his hometown club Witbank Spurs in 2016.

The man nicknamed Lion of Judah won two PSL titles and a Caf Champions League trophy with Masandawana and he was named 2017-18 PSL Footballer of the Year before being sold to Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion in 2018.

WHAT NEXT FOR TAU? Tau has started group training with his Al Ahly, but it is unclear whether he will be available for selection when the Red Eagles take on Zamalek on Saturday. The Cairo Derby encounter is scheduled to be played at Cairo International Stadium.