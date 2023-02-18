Percy Tau: South Africa star toils as Al Ahly fall in Caf Champions League; good news for Sundowns?

Seth Willis
|
Percy Tau of Ahly Ahly.Backpagepix.
South Africa star Percy Tau struggled as last season's Caf Champions League finalists Al Ahly lost 1-0 to Al Hilal Omdurman.

  • Tau involved as Al Ahly fall to Al Hilal
  • Bafana star has scored once in six outings
  • Next assignment will be Sundowns

WHAT HAPPENED: Tau lasted 75 minutes but was unable to help the Red Devils contain the Blue Wave at the Al-Hilal Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Bafana star, who was making his third start in Al Ahly's last four matches, had hoped to help the Egyptian giants start their Caf Champions League group stage campaign on a high but was kept quiet by the hosts.

Makabi Lilepo scored the lone goal to help Florent Ibenge's team secure maximum points and their first win in Group B.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Al Hilal had fallen by a solitary goal against Mamelodi Sundowns in their opening group game, with the winner scored scored by in-form Cassius Mailula.

Cassius Mailula, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

Tau and his team were scheduled to play Coton Sport in match day one but their game was postponed owing to the Red Devils' engagement in the Fifa Club World Cup where they finished fourth.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Tau has every reason to be worried having scored onlyonce in his last six engagements across all competitions after making a return from injury.

WHAT NEXT: It will be interesting to see whether the influential attacker will have an impact when last season's finalists host his former club - and group leaders - Sundowns next weekend.

